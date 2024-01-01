Menu
Just IN... Local One Owner Trade-In 2013 Dodge Dart STX. Some of the Feature Options included in the Trim Package are 2.0L L4 DOHC 16-valve Engine, 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode, 17-inch alloy wheels, Rear-view camera, AM/FM stereo radio with RDS and MP3 capability, Air conditioning, UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Door Locks, Power front windows with driver one-touch down feature, Audio controls mounted on steering wheel, CD player, Keyless Remote Entry and More. The Dart includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collison Claims. The Dart has arrived and is all ready for you. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. Wording above is Mandatory from OMVIC.

2013 Dodge Dart

162,393 KM

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,393KM
VIN 1C3CDFBH3DD146869

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1497
  • Mileage 162,393 KM

Just IN... Local One Owner Trade-In 2013 Dodge Dart STX. Some of the Feature Options included in the Trim Package are 2.0L L4 DOHC 16-valve Engine, 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode, 17-inch alloy wheels, Rear-view camera, AM/FM stereo radio with RDS and MP3 capability, Air conditioning, UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Door Locks, Power front windows with driver one-touch down feature, Audio controls mounted on steering wheel, CD player, Keyless Remote Entry and More. The Dart includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collison Claims. The Dart has arrived and is all ready for you. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. Wording above is Mandatory from OMVIC.

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Alloy Wheels
Trailer Sway Control
Perimeter/approach lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Fuel economy highway: 6.5L/100 km
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 9.4L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 371 L (13 cu.ft.)
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Horsepower: 160hp @ 6,400RPM
Passenger volume: 2,752L (97.2 cu.ft.)
Torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Engine torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Engine horsepower: 160hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L
Front tires: 225/45HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/45HR17.0
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Rear headroom: 940mm (37.0)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Curb weight: 1,445kg (3,186lbs)
Exterior height: 1,466mm (57.7)
Exterior body width: 1,829mm (72.0)
Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,336mm (52.6)
Front headroom: 980mm (38.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,425mm (56.1)
Front hiproom: 1,392mm (54.8)
Exterior length: 4,671mm (183.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,478mm (58.2)
Wheelbase: 2,703mm (106.4)
Rear legroom: 894mm (35.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 82.0mm (3.46 x 3.23)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: E85

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2013 Dodge Dart