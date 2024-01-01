$4,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1497
- Mileage 162,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Just IN... Local One Owner Trade-In 2013 Dodge Dart STX. Some of the Feature Options included in the Trim Package are 2.0L L4 DOHC 16-valve Engine, 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode, 17-inch alloy wheels, Rear-view camera, AM/FM stereo radio with RDS and MP3 capability, Air conditioning, UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Power Door Locks, Power front windows with driver one-touch down feature, Audio controls mounted on steering wheel, CD player, Keyless Remote Entry and More. The Dart includes a Clean Car-Proof Report Free of any Insurance or Collison Claims. The Dart has arrived and is all ready for you. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. Wording above is Mandatory from OMVIC.
