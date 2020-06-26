2013 Dodge Dart

Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Seats

Electric pwr steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

(4) speakers Safety Brake Assist Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Compact Spare Tire

Front Reading Lamps

Passenger Assist Handles

Remote Fuel Door Release

Variable intermittent windshield wipers Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Oil Cooler Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Windows Rear Window Defroster

Solar control glass Seating Driver Seat Height Adjuster Exterior P205/55R16 all-season tires Security Sentry key theft deterrent system

Additional Features Battery Run-Down Protection

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Air Filtering

Front-wheel drive

Tilt/telescoping steering column

outside temp display

500-amp maintenance-free battery

Black door handles

120-amp alternator

Trunk lamp

Grocery bag hooks

Trailer Sway Damping

(2) front cupholders

Remote trunklid release

Hill start assist

Inside emergency trunk lid release

Sun visors w/vanity mirrors

6-way manual driver seat

Electronic roll mitigation

Front/rear side curtain air bags

Body-colour pwr mirrors

LED taillamps

4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes

Chrome interior door handles

Dual-note electric horn

CHMSL Lamp

Front Seat Active Headrests

6-way manual passenger seat

2.0L I4 DOHC Engine

Removable short-mast antenna

Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready

Pwr windows, driver 1-touch

Body-colour crosshair grille w/black surround

Bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: chrome headlamp bezels, headlamp-off delay

(3) rear seat head restraints

Floor console w/covered storage

12V aux pwr outlet located in instrument panel

Keyless entry w/panic alarm

Satin silver shift knob

16" x 7" steel wheels w/cover

