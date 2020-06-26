Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

SE - Power Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Dart

SE - Power Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,803KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5260166
  • Stock #: C12157
  • VIN: 1C3CDFAA7DD147057
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks!

This uniquely styled Dart stands out from the crowd of otherwise bland compact cars. This 2013 Dodge Dart is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This sedan has 122,803 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFAA7DD147057.



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
  • Electric pwr steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • (4) speakers
Safety
  • Brake Assist
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Remote Fuel Door Release
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar control glass
Seating
  • Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Exterior
  • P205/55R16 all-season tires
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Additional Features
  • Battery Run-Down Protection
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Air Filtering
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • outside temp display
  • 500-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Black door handles
  • 120-amp alternator
  • Trunk lamp
  • Grocery bag hooks
  • Trailer Sway Damping
  • (2) front cupholders
  • Remote trunklid release
  • Hill start assist
  • Inside emergency trunk lid release
  • Sun visors w/vanity mirrors
  • 6-way manual driver seat
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Front/rear side curtain air bags
  • Body-colour pwr mirrors
  • LED taillamps
  • 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
  • Chrome interior door handles
  • Dual-note electric horn
  • CHMSL Lamp
  • Front Seat Active Headrests
  • 6-way manual passenger seat
  • 2.0L I4 DOHC Engine
  • Removable short-mast antenna
  • Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready
  • Pwr windows, driver 1-touch
  • Body-colour crosshair grille w/black surround
  • Bi-function halogen projector headlamps -inc: chrome headlamp bezels, headlamp-off delay
  • (3) rear seat head restraints
  • Floor console w/covered storage
  • 12V aux pwr outlet located in instrument panel
  • Keyless entry w/panic alarm
  • Satin silver shift knob
  • 16" x 7" steel wheels w/cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 196,475 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 210,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA5 GT
 211,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory