2013 Dodge Durango

R/t Awd Hemi

2013 Dodge Durango

R/t Awd Hemi

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$18,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • 177,866KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4802331
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT1DC559098
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
Powered by a 5.7L V8 Hemi. Equipped with Technology Group which includes: Foward Collision Warning, Adaptive Speed Control and Blind Spot detection. Rear DVD entertainment centre, NAV, back up camera, heated leather seats BlueTooth, sunroof, factory remote start, and much more. Please contact Frank for more details and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Towing Package
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Rear Vents
  • Dual Climate Controls
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Third Row Seat
  • Memory Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Touch Screen
  • Keyless Ignition
  • AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
  • USB
  • Headrest TV's
  • Parking assist w/rearview camera
  • mp3 ready
  • Fold Down Rear Seat
  • Safety Reverse Sensors
  • Power lift -gate
  • Power Tilt Steering Column

