2013 Dodge Durango

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Side Curtain Airbags

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Side Airbags

Onstar Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

Towing Package Comfort Air Conditioning

Sunroof / Moonroof

Rear Vents

Dual Climate Controls

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Remote Starter

tilt steering

CUP HOLDERS

Interval wipers

Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Third Row Seat

Memory Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

dvd player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Security SECURITY ALARM

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

BACK UP CAMERA

Touch Screen

Keyless Ignition

AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR

USB

Headrest TV's

Parking assist w/rearview camera

mp3 ready

Fold Down Rear Seat

Safety Reverse Sensors

Power lift -gate

Power Tilt Steering Column

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.