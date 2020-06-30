Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

109,081 KM

Details

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  • Listing ID: 5344820
  • Stock #: U4066A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8DR548273

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

109,081KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Best selling minivan in Canada for 35 years in a row! Are you in the market for a preowned and affordable minivan? Check out the red Dodge Grand Caravan. Ideal for any Canadian family. Plenty of room for friends, family and storage. Call 613-596-1006

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

