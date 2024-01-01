$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Dodge Journey
2013 Dodge Journey
Location
Used Trucks Ottawa
Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
613-850-2886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,444KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,444 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa
2013 Dodge Journey 230,444 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 146,820 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2004 Ford Mustang 40th Anniversary 109,652 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Email Used Trucks Ottawa
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Used Trucks Ottawa
Ottawa Region, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
Call Dealer
613-850-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa
613-850-2886
2013 Dodge Journey