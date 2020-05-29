Menu
$9,968

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT REAR CAM HTD SEATS BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT REAR CAM HTD SEATS BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$9,968

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,265KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5073948
  • Stock #: 200248
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG8DT504222
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Only 105,000 KM! Loaded w/rear view camera, heated seats, alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual climate control, cruise control, power group, leather wrapped steering, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, push button start, roof rack w/crossbars, in floor storage, heated mirrors, traction control, trip computer, keyless entry and it even comes with factory remote start!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

