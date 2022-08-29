Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

120,885 KM

Details Description Features

$15,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,996

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

Crew | DVD, 7 Seater

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

Crew | DVD, 7 Seater

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 9320101
  2. 9320101
  3. 9320101
  4. 9320101
  5. 9320101
  6. 9320101
  7. 9320101
  8. 9320101
  9. 9320101
  10. 9320101
  11. 9320101
  12. 9320101
  13. 9320101
  14. 9320101
Contact Seller

$15,996

+ taxes & licensing

120,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9320101
  • Stock #: U4220
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG6DT642700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4220
  • Mileage 120,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Seven Seater Used Dodge Journey Crew for sale. Very similar to the Dodge Grand Caravan, this journey is ideal for any larger Canadian family Comes well equipped and in excellent condition. Don't miss out on this rare trade in. Well taken care of and drives like new. DVD Player, Roof Rack, Heated Seats, Back UP Camera, 7 Seater and more! Look through the photos to see all it's features 7 Seater Roof Rack Heated Seats Bluetooth with Voice Command DVD Entertainment System Back Up Camera Parking Sensors Foldable Rear Seats Remote Start Alloy Rims Fog Lights And So Much More! Call 613-596-1006 now to set up a test drive. Our Dodge Specialists are happy to answer any questions you may have. If you are looking for a used dodge grand caravan for sale but aren't having any luck, you got to consider this preowned Dodge Journey Crew! It'll be gone soon. Don't delay CONTACT US TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Map Lights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Halogen Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
dvd player
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Crew Badge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2015 Kia Rio 5-Door LX
 68,521 KM
$13,799 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Impreza ...
 12,785 KM
$31,649 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 112,541 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory