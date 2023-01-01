Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

202,628 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

202,628KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9448998
  Stock #: 19-22-063270-13
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG8DT718840

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Storm Grey Pearl
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 202,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Former daily rental. Loud ticking noise behind glove box when starting engine.



AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Ottawa to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

