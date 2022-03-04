Menu
2013 Fiat 500

109,352 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

2DR HB POP

2013 Fiat 500

2DR HB POP

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8566331
  Stock #: 01615
  VIN: 3C3CFFAR6DT522916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01615
  • Mileage 109,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

