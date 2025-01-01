Menu
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle thats perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2013 Ford C-MAX SE from 613 Rides. This stylish hatchback boasts a spacious interior with a comfortable grey cloth upholstery, perfect for families or anyone who needs extra room. It comes equipped with a powerful yet fuel-efficient 2L I4 Hybrid engine, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. With its sleek white exterior and a comfortable 136,693km on the odometer, this C-MAX is ready to take on your next adventure.

This C-MAX SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats for those chilly mornings, and power windows for easy access. Stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free calling and stream your favorite music through the premium sound system. For added safety and peace of mind, this vehicle is equipped with a blind spot monitor and traction control.

The 2013 Ford C-MAX SE from 613 Rides is a perfect blend of practicality and style. With its impressive features and fuel-efficient hybrid engine, this vehicle offers an excellent value for drivers seeking a reliable and comfortable ride.

2013 Ford C-MAX

136,693 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,693KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP5AU2DL500554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,693 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

