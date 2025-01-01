$9,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford C-MAX
2013 Ford C-MAX
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,693 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient vehicle that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2013 Ford C-MAX SE from 613 Rides. This stylish hatchback boasts a spacious interior with a comfortable grey cloth upholstery, perfect for families or anyone who needs extra room. It comes equipped with a powerful yet fuel-efficient 2L I4 Hybrid engine, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. With its sleek white exterior and a comfortable 136,693km on the odometer, this C-MAX is ready to take on your next adventure.
This C-MAX SE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats for those chilly mornings, and power windows for easy access. Stay connected with Bluetooth hands-free calling and stream your favorite music through the premium sound system. For added safety and peace of mind, this vehicle is equipped with a blind spot monitor and traction control.
The 2013 Ford C-MAX SE from 613 Rides is a perfect blend of practicality and style. With its impressive features and fuel-efficient hybrid engine, this vehicle offers an excellent value for drivers seeking a reliable and comfortable ride.
Vehicle Features
+16135140544