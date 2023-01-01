$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SEL - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
223,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10100598
- Stock #: C12738C
- VIN: 1FMCU9H98DUD81180
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin, and useful high-tech features. -Edmunds This 2013 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 223,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Power Tailgate, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H98DUD81180.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Sync
