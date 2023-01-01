$14,884+ tax & licensing
$14,884
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
2013 Ford Escape
SE AWD| ECOBOOST| HTD SEATS| ALLOYS| LOW KMS
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
125,650KM
Used
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX6DUB03698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230701
- Mileage 125,650 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! SE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ ECOBOOST, HEATED SEATS, 17-IN ALLOYS AND DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!! Touch screen infotainment, fog lights, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
