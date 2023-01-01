Menu
2013 Ford Escape

125,650 KM

Details Description

$14,884

+ tax & licensing
$14,884

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

SE AWD| ECOBOOST| HTD SEATS| ALLOYS| LOW KMS

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

125,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147245
  • Stock #: 230701
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX6DUB03698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! SE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ ECOBOOST, HEATED SEATS, 17-IN ALLOYS AND DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!! Touch screen infotainment, fog lights, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

