2013 Ford Escape

106,759 KM

Details Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

SE

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,759KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G91DUC89054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,759 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2013 Ford Escape