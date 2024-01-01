Menu
Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2013 Ford Explorer

186,000 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer

XLT

12038191

2013 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-XXXX

613-218-3354

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2013 Ford Explorer