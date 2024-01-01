2013 Ford F-150

Menu
SUPERCREW 4x4 XLT IN STUNNING GREEN GEM METALLIC W/ 302A PACKAGE AND PREMIUM 3.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE (365HP/420LB-FT TORQUE)! Backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 20-inch alloys, running boards, full power group incl. power seat & power adjustable pedals, Bluetooth, air conditioning, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 6-foot 6-inch box, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and Sirius XM! -- We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel it’s a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,716KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET9DFD14072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Gem Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241515
  • Mileage 163,716 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPERCREW 4x4 XLT IN STUNNING GREEN GEM METALLIC W/ 302A PACKAGE AND PREMIUM 3.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE (365HP/420LB-FT TORQUE)! Backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium 20-inch alloys, running boards, full power group incl. power seat & power adjustable pedals, Bluetooth, air conditioning, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 6-foot 6-inch box, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control and Sirius XM! -- We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel it’s a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

2013 Ford F-150