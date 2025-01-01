Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCAB POWERFUL AND DEPENDABLE TRUCK ! 155437 KM ! STRONG V8 PERFORMANCE, ROOMY SUPERCAB INTERIOR, AND FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CAPABILITY ! GREAT FOR WORK OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES – TOWING, HAULING, OR FAMILY TRIPS ! CLASSIC STYLE, LEGENDARY TOUGHNESS, AND READY TO HIT THE ROAD ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !<br /><br /></p><p><strong>**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**</strong><br /><br data-start=318 data-end=321 />DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE</p>

2013 Ford F-150

155,437 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12557624

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1748017468357
  2. 1748017468857
  3. 1748017469331
  4. 1748017469845
  5. 1748017470288
  6. 1748017470777
  7. 1748017471246
  8. 1748017471720
  9. 1748017472195
  10. 1748017472656
  11. 1748017473110
  12. 1748017473576
  13. 1748017474017
  14. 1748017474472
  15. 1748017474923
  16. 1748017475367
  17. 1748017475825
  18. 1748017476263
  19. 1748017476701
  20. 1748017477204
  21. 1748017477666
  22. 1748017478101
  23. 1748017478590
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,437KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF5DKD66782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,437 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCAB POWERFUL AND DEPENDABLE TRUCK ! 155437 KM ! STRONG V8 PERFORMANCE, ROOMY SUPERCAB INTERIOR, AND FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CAPABILITY ! GREAT FOR WORK OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES – TOWING, HAULING, OR FAMILY TRIPS ! CLASSIC STYLE, LEGENDARY TOUGHNESS, AND READY TO HIT THE ROAD ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2016 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4dr High Altitude for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Jeep Patriot 4WD 4dr High Altitude 158,806 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L AWD 157,166 KM $29,871 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-350 XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Ford F-350 XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box 119,346 KM $54,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2013 Ford F-150