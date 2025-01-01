$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,437 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCAB POWERFUL AND DEPENDABLE TRUCK ! 155437 KM ! STRONG V8 PERFORMANCE, ROOMY SUPERCAB INTERIOR, AND FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE FOR YEAR-ROUND CAPABILITY ! GREAT FOR WORK OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES – TOWING, HAULING, OR FAMILY TRIPS ! CLASSIC STYLE, LEGENDARY TOUGHNESS, AND READY TO HIT THE ROAD ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE
