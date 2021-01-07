2013 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
613-455-0255
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- SuperCab
- 4X4
- Alloy Wheels
- BlueTooth
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 5.0L/302
L/100Km City: 16.8
L/100Km Hwy: 12.3
Mechanical Equipment
(2) front tow hooks
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
2-ton jack
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
4-wheel drive
6-1/2' pickup box
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Interior Equipment
2-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes
Black urethane steering wheel
Black vinyl flooring
Display centre
Front aux pwr point
Front passenger grab handle
Front passenger visor vanity mirror
Glove box
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Exterior Equipment
17" silver painted styled steel wheels
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Black grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert, black mesh
Black manual mirrors
Bright headlamps
Cargo lamp
Fixed rear window
Interval wipers
Painted sterling silver metallic front/rear step bumpers w/black fascia
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Safety Equipment
Autolock features for child safety seats
Dual note horn
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Front/rear Safety Canopy curtain airbags
Hill start assist
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2