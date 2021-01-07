Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-150

166,292 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XL

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

  1. 6383673
  2. 6383673
  3. 6383673
  4. 6383673
  5. 6383673
  6. 6383673
  7. 6383673
  8. 6383673
  9. 6383673
  10. 6383673
  11. 6383673
  12. 6383673
  13. 6383673
  14. 6383673
  15. 6383673
  16. 6383673
  17. 6383673
  18. 6383673
  19. 6383673
Contact Seller

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

166,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6383673
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF5DFD35864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 166,292 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- SuperCab
- 4X4
- Alloy Wheels
- BlueTooth
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 8 Cylinder Engine 5.0L/302
L/100Km City: 16.8
L/100Km Hwy: 12.3

Mechanical Equipment

(2) front tow hooks
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
2-ton jack
3.73 axle ratio (REQ: 99M Engine)
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
4-wheel drive
6-1/2' pickup box
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case

Interior Equipment

2-way driver/front passenger headrests
Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes
Black urethane steering wheel
Black vinyl flooring
Display centre
Front aux pwr point
Front passenger grab handle
Front passenger visor vanity mirror
Glove box
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer

Exterior Equipment

17" silver painted styled steel wheels
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Black grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert, black mesh
Black manual mirrors
Bright headlamps
Cargo lamp
Fixed rear window
Interval wipers
Painted sterling silver metallic front/rear step bumpers w/black fascia
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch

Safety Equipment

Autolock features for child safety seats
Dual note horn
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Front/rear Safety Canopy curtain airbags
Hill start assist
Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2014 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 0 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2007 Hummer H2 4WD 4...
 128,865 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 27,109 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory