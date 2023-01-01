Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

108,352 KM

Details Description Features

$9,975

+ tax & licensing
$9,975

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback **NO ACCIDENTS, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS!!**

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback **NO ACCIDENTS, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS!!**

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$9,975

+ taxes & licensing

108,352KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10131177
  • Stock #: 69A
  • VIN: 3fadp4ej5dm197102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 69A
  • Mileage 108,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived on lot! The Ford Fiesta is one of the most popular cars; from lots of space to passenger safety, this vehicle does it all, and at a very low cost of ownership! This particular car is loaded with features, including heated seats, Remote Start, 2 keys and bluetooth. Come check it out today, it won't stay available long at this price!


Fully Certified
Accident Free
Remote Start
2 Keys
Bluetooth

Heated Seats
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Included
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available


Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre


www.garageplusautocentre.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

