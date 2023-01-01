$9,975+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta
SE Hatchback **NO ACCIDENTS, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS!!**
Location
108,352KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10131177
- Stock #: 69A
- VIN: 3fadp4ej5dm197102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
Fully Certified
Accident Free
Remote Start
2 Keys
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Included
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre
www.garageplusautocentre.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
