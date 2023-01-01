2013 Ford Fiesta

$9,975 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 3 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10131177

10131177 Stock #: 69A

69A VIN: 3fadp4ej5dm197102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 69A

Mileage 108,352 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.