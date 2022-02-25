Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

59,812 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

4dr Sdn SE

2013 Ford Fiesta

4dr Sdn SE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8333319
  Stock #: 01489
  VIN: 3FADP4BJ3DM131474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01489
  • Mileage 59,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

