2013 Ford Focus

147,486 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

4DR SDN SE

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5735187
  • VIN: 1FADP3F2XDL109454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,486 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Carfax available
Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L/121
L/100Km City: 7.8
L/100Km Hwy: 5.5

Mechanical Equipment

2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
Electric pwr assist steering
Electronic brake assist
Front wheel drive
Independent control blade rear suspension
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Rear stabilizer bar

Interior Equipment

(2) 12V pwr points
(2) front cupholders
Cruise control
Driver left foot rest
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front door storage bins
Front/rear/cargo dome lights
Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
Illuminated entry
Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, trip computer, outside temp display, compass
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Rear coat hooks

Exterior Equipment

Black grille w/chrome trim -inc: active shutter
Black rocker mouldings
Body-colour bumpers
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors, side marker lamps
Mini spare tire
Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps
Variable intermittent wipers

Safety Equipment

3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable, retractable, pretensioners
AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
Anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Driver knee airbag
Dual stage front airbags
Emergency trunk release
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front/rear side-impact airbags
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Rear door child safety locks

Entertainment Equipment

Mast antenna
MyFord w/4" screen

Factory Options

2.0L TI-VCT GDI I4 FLEX FUEL ENGINE

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2016 Honda CR-V AWD ...
 99,874 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 157,104 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Compass FW...
 71,285 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory