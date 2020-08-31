2013 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
613-455-0255
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
613-455-0255
+ taxes & licensing
Prio Auto Sales
Certified
No Accidents
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Carfax available
Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L/121
L/100Km City: 7.8
L/100Km Hwy: 5.5
Mechanical Equipment
2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I4 flex fuel engine
Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
Electric pwr assist steering
Electronic brake assist
Front wheel drive
Independent control blade rear suspension
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Rear stabilizer bar
Interior Equipment
(2) 12V pwr points
(2) front cupholders
Cruise control
Driver left foot rest
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front door storage bins
Front/rear/cargo dome lights
Full floor centre console w/storage & armrest
Illuminated entry
Instrument cluster -inc: tachometer, dot matrix display, trip computer, outside temp display, compass
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Rear coat hooks
Exterior Equipment
Black grille w/chrome trim -inc: active shutter
Black rocker mouldings
Body-colour bumpers
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated spotter mirrors, side marker lamps
Mini spare tire
Quad-beam halogen automatic headlamps
Variable intermittent wipers
Safety Equipment
3-point front safety belts -inc: height-adjustable, retractable, pretensioners
AdvanceTrac w/electronic stability control
Anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Driver knee airbag
Dual stage front airbags
Emergency trunk release
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front/rear side-impact airbags
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Rear door child safety locks
Entertainment Equipment
Mast antenna
MyFord w/4" screen
Factory Options
2.0L TI-VCT GDI I4 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2