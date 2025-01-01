Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling, and a huge array of tech features, the Ford Fusion is a great choice for a midsize sedan. -Edmunds This 2013 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 182,550 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=O4BLmKxYkBmnK4/XlxRv/B2Z9MEdKExw target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0HR9DR284555 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0HR9DR284555</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2013 Ford Fusion

182,550 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Fusion

SE - Bluetooth - Sync - Siriusxm

Watch This Vehicle
12810916

2013 Ford Fusion

SE - Bluetooth - Sync - Siriusxm

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,550KM
VIN 3FA6P0HR9DR284555

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling, and a huge array of tech features, the Ford Fusion is a great choice for a midsize sedan. -Edmunds This 2013 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 182,550 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0HR9DR284555.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Sync
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring for sale in Nepean, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring 232,199 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL for sale in Nepean, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 229,985 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive 28i for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 BMW X2 xDrive 28i 84,155 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2013 Ford Fusion