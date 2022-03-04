0+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion
SE - Bluetooth - Sync - Siriusxm
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
209,123KM
Used
- Stock #: 22-8799B
- VIN: 3FA6P0H73DR314292
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,123 KM
Vehicle Description
2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES ...LIMITED TIME OFFER for cpo vehicles only .
The Ford Fusion is a mid-size sedan with the efficiency and safety features you need combined with the style and features you crave. It's a practical sedan without compromise. This 2013 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 209,123 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0H73DR314292.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Sync
SiriusXM
