2013 GMC Sierra 1500

149,348 KM

Details Description Features

$22,568

+ tax & licensing
$22,568

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW V8 NEVADA EDITION

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW V8 NEVADA EDITION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,568

+ taxes & licensing

149,348KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6125217
  Stock #: 200699
  VIN: 3GTP2UEA7DG173677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200699
  • Mileage 149,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value! V4 4x4 Crew Cab and very well equipped. Matching fiberglass truck cap, fully equipped including leather wrapped steering, chrome door handles and mirror caps, chrome running boards, heated power adjustable mirrors, air conditioning, steering mounted audio controls, OnStar, cruise control, power group, tinted glass, chrome alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD with aux input, automatic headlamps and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
4th Door
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

