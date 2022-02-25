$18,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
MB Auto
613-233-3437
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
WT
Location
MB Auto
169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7
613-233-3437
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
74,903KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8339289
- VIN: 1GTN1TEXXDZ404533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 74,903 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From MB Auto
MB Auto
169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7