2013 GMC Sierra 1500

74,903 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

MB Auto

613-233-3437

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-3437

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,903KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8339289
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEXXDZ404533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 74,903 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MB Auto

MB Auto

169 Lebreton St. N., Ottawa, ON K1R 7H7

613-233-XXXX

613-233-3437

