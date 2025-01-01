Menu
LOW KMS! CERTIFIED! SLE2 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Heated seats, remote start, backup camera, Pioneer audio system, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2013 GMC Terrain

175,612 KM

Details Description

$5,742

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE 2 AWD| CERTIFIED| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
175,612KM
VIN 2GKFLTEK8D6317944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey Green Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,612 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! CERTIFIED! SLE2 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Heated seats, remote start, backup camera, Pioneer audio system, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
