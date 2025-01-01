$5,742+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain
SLE 2 AWD| CERTIFIED| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$5,742
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey Green Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,612 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS! CERTIFIED! SLE2 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Heated seats, remote start, backup camera, Pioneer audio system, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
