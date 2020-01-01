Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Terrain

108,221 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE-2

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE-2

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

  1. 6305781
  2. 6305781
  3. 6305781
  4. 6305781
  5. 6305781
  6. 6305781
  7. 6305781
  8. 6305781
  9. 6305781
  10. 6305781
  11. 6305781
  12. 6305781
  13. 6305781
  14. 6305781
  15. 6305781
  16. 6305781
  17. 6305781
  18. 6305781
  19. 6305781
  20. 6305781
  21. 6305781
  22. 6305781
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6305781
  • VIN: 2GKALSEK3D6346000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,221 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Rear-View Camera
- Remote Starter
- Heated Seats
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Trailer Hitch
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L/146
L/100Km City: 9.2
L/100Km Hwy: 6.1

Mechanical Equipment

3.23 axle ratio
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist
Engine block heater, thermostatically controlled
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Front wheel drive
Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
Generator, 120 amp

Interior Equipment

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Compass
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Cruise control
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear window
Driver information centre -inc: personalization, vehicle info
Glove box, non-locking
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, fuel gauge, outside temperature in radio display

Exterior Equipment

Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Door handles, body colour
Fascia, body colour
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Lighting, front halogen fog lights
Lighting, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower

Safety Equipment

Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags -inc: passenger sensing system
Airbags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions

Entertainment Equipment

Antenna, roof mounted
Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, upper instrument panel centre channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: 130 channels, digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Steering wheel, audio controls

Factory Options

ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI)

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2013 GMC Terrain FWD...
 108,221 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 35,565 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 114,411 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory