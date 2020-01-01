2013 GMC Terrain

+ taxes & licensing
613-455-0255
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
613-455-0255
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- Rear-View Camera
- Remote Starter
- Heated Seats
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Trailer Hitch
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L/146
L/100Km City: 9.2
L/100Km Hwy: 6.1
Mechanical Equipment
3.23 axle ratio
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist
Engine block heater, thermostatically controlled
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Front wheel drive
Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
Generator, 120 amp
Interior Equipment
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Compass
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Cruise control
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console, 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear window
Driver information centre -inc: personalization, vehicle info
Glove box, non-locking
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, fuel gauge, outside temperature in radio display
Exterior Equipment
Chrome accents, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Door handles, body colour
Fascia, body colour
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Lighting, front halogen fog lights
Lighting, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Safety Equipment
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags -inc: passenger sensing system
Airbags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Entertainment Equipment
Antenna, roof mounted
Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, upper instrument panel centre channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: 130 channels, digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Steering wheel, audio controls
Factory Options
ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2