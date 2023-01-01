$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Honda Accord
Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2013 Honda Accord
Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
267,450KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCR2F34DA805033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 267,450 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Driver Seat!
The ninth-generation Accord is a convincing reminder of the company's core values, says Car and Driver of the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan. This 2013 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Updated design for the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan provide improved refinement with a quiet cabin and ample space for everyone. This sedan offers impressive performance while still focusing on efficiency. Along with top safety ratings, modern technology provides information and entertainment for all of your journeys. This sedan has 267,450 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/c, Power Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The ninth-generation Accord is a convincing reminder of the company's core values, says Car and Driver of the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan. This 2013 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Updated design for the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan provide improved refinement with a quiet cabin and ample space for everyone. This sedan offers impressive performance while still focusing on efficiency. Along with top safety ratings, modern technology provides information and entertainment for all of your journeys. This sedan has 267,450 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/c, Power Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury ESCALADE LUXURY, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, NAV, 7 SEATER, MAG RIDE 106,852 KM $52,000 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Montana w/1SB 331,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Subaru ASCENT Touring w/ Captain's Chairs 83,199 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2013 Honda Accord