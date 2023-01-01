Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Driver Seat!</b><br> <br> The ninth-generation Accord is a convincing reminder of the companys core values, says Car and Driver of the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan. This 2013 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Updated design for the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan provide improved refinement with a quiet cabin and ample space for everyone. This sedan offers impressive performance while still focusing on efficiency. Along with top safety ratings, modern technology provides information and entertainment for all of your journeys. This sedan has 267,450 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/c, Power Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value. <br>We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2013 Honda Accord

267,450 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Accord

Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Accord

Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
267,450KM
Used
VIN 1HGCR2F34DA805033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Driver Seat!

The ninth-generation Accord is a convincing reminder of the company's core values, says Car and Driver of the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan. This 2013 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Updated design for the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan provide improved refinement with a quiet cabin and ample space for everyone. This sedan offers impressive performance while still focusing on efficiency. Along with top safety ratings, modern technology provides information and entertainment for all of your journeys. This sedan has 267,450 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/c, Power Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury ESCALADE LUXURY, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, NAV, 7 SEATER, MAG RIDE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury ESCALADE LUXURY, 6.2 V8, SUNROOF, NAV, 7 SEATER, MAG RIDE 106,852 KM $52,000 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac Montana w/1SB for sale in Kanata, ON
2009 Pontiac Montana w/1SB 331,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru ASCENT Touring w/ Captain's Chairs for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Subaru ASCENT Touring w/ Captain's Chairs 83,199 KM $34,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-8088

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Accord