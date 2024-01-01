$11,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Honda Civic
Touring
2013 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,763KM
VIN 2HGFB2F77DH0Q7583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 201
- Mileage 151,763 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Honda Civic Touring
Mileage: 151,800 kilometers
This vehicle will be delivered with a safety certificate valid for either Ontario or Quebec. Financing options are available to help you get on the road.
Features:
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Automatic Transmission
Backup Camera
Navigation System
Additional Details:
This 2013 Honda Civic Touring is in excellent condition with low mileage, featuring only 151,800 kilometers. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and reliable driving experience. Additional features include leather seats, heated front seats, a backup camera, and a navigation system, providing both comfort and convenience.
Contact:
Garage Plus Auto
Phone: +1(613)762-5224
Website: garageplusautocentre.com
Address: 1201 Bank Street Ottawa K1s 3x7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Garage Plus Auto Centre
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
Call Dealer
613-695-XXXX(click to show)
2013 Honda Civic