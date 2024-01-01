Menu
2013 Honda Civic Touring

Mileage: 151,800 kilometers

This vehicle will be delivered with a safety certificate valid for either Ontario or Quebec. Financing options are available to help you get on the road.

Features:

Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Automatic Transmission
Backup Camera
Navigation System

Additional Details:

This 2013 Honda Civic Touring is in excellent condition with low mileage, featuring only 151,800 kilometers. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and reliable driving experience. Additional features include leather seats, heated front seats, a backup camera, and a navigation system, providing both comfort and convenience.

Contact:
Garage Plus Auto
Phone: +1(613)762-5224
Website: garageplusautocentre.com
Address: 1201 Bank Street Ottawa K1s 3x7

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,763KM
VIN 2HGFB2F77DH0Q7583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 201
  • Mileage 151,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Honda Civic