Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Honda Civic

161,031 KM

Details Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1726929916
  2. 1726929919
  3. 1726929921
  4. 1726929924
  5. 1726929926
  6. 1726929929
  7. 1726929932
  8. 1726929935
  9. 1726929937
  10. 1726929940
  11. 1726929942
  12. 1726929944
  13. 1726929947
  14. 1726929950
  15. 1726929953
  16. 1726929955
  17. 1726929957
  18. 1726929962
  19. 1726929966
  20. 1726929970
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,031KM
VIN 2HGFB2F49DH006487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Tacoma LIMITED 297,984 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX 158,770 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai SV 147,597 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic