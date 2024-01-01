$12,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Honda Civic
COUPE EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth
2013 Honda Civic
COUPE EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,553KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFG3A59DH004648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # C13038A
- Mileage 149,553 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
Compare at $13380 - Our Price is just $12990!
The 2013 Honda Civic benefits from a refresh that restores its luster in the competitive compact-car category, says Edmunds.com. This 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is sure to capture your attention with a new look and attitude. This Civic offers impressive performance and efficiency while still providing the fun you want in a two-door car. The cabin is quite spacious, making it a practical alternative for everyday commutes. To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. This coupe has 149,553 kms. It's taffeta white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/c.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Compare at $13380 - Our Price is just $12990!
The 2013 Honda Civic benefits from a refresh that restores its luster in the competitive compact-car category, says Edmunds.com. This 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is sure to capture your attention with a new look and attitude. This Civic offers impressive performance and efficiency while still providing the fun you want in a two-door car. The cabin is quite spacious, making it a practical alternative for everyday commutes. To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. This coupe has 149,553 kms. It's taffeta white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/c.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
5-speed manual transmission
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
Front independent strut suspension
Eco Assist driving coach system
Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes
1.8L SOHC 16-valve MPFI i-VTEC I4 engine
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front & rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors
Exterior
Sunroof
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
15" x 6.5" steel wheels w/full covers
Body-coloured rear decklid spoiler
Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
P195/65HR15 mud & snow all-season tires
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Front Cup Holders
Cargo Area Light
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Pwr windows
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Remote trunk release w/lock
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front & rear door pockets
Passenger-side seatback pocket
(1) 12V pwr outlet
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints
Seat belt warning chime
Manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
Smart Maintenance Minder system
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated glass antenna
Comfort
A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 109,092 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats 75,204 KM $20,073 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 41,586 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2013 Honda Civic