Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> Compare at $13380 - Our Price is just $12990! <br> <br> The 2013 Honda Civic benefits from a refresh that restores its luster in the competitive compact-car category, says Edmunds.com. This 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>The 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is sure to capture your attention with a new look and attitude. This Civic offers impressive performance and efficiency while still providing the fun you want in a two-door car. The cabin is quite spacious, making it a practical alternative for everyday commutes. To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. This coupe has 149,553 kms. Its taffeta white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/c. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2013 Honda Civic

149,553 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Civic

COUPE EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

COUPE EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,553KM
VIN 2HGFG3A59DH004648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C13038A
  • Mileage 149,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!

Compare at $13380 - Our Price is just $12990!

The 2013 Honda Civic benefits from a refresh that restores its luster in the competitive compact-car category, says Edmunds.com. This 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is sure to capture your attention with a new look and attitude. This Civic offers impressive performance and efficiency while still providing the fun you want in a two-door car. The cabin is quite spacious, making it a practical alternative for everyday commutes. To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. This coupe has 149,553 kms. It's taffeta white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, A/c.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
5-speed manual transmission
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
Front independent strut suspension
Eco Assist driving coach system
Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes
1.8L SOHC 16-valve MPFI i-VTEC I4 engine

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front & rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors

Exterior

Sunroof
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
15" x 6.5" steel wheels w/full covers
Body-coloured rear decklid spoiler
Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
P195/65HR15 mud & snow all-season tires

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Front Cup Holders
Cargo Area Light
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Pwr windows
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Remote trunk release w/lock
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front & rear door pockets
Passenger-side seatback pocket
(1) 12V pwr outlet
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable rear head restraints
Seat belt warning chime
Manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
Smart Maintenance Minder system
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Integrated glass antenna

Comfort

A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 109,092 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Sunroof - Leather Seats 75,204 KM $20,073 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Honda CR-V EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 41,586 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic