Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2013 Honda Civic

143,460 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12619122

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1749327283
  2. 1749327283
  3. 1749327283
  4. 1749327283
  5. 1749327283
  6. 1749327283
  7. 1749327283
  8. 1749327283
  9. 1749327283
  10. 1749327283
  11. 1749327283
  12. 1749327283
  13. 1749327283
  14. 1749327283
  15. 1749327283
  16. 1749327283
  17. 1749327283
  18. 1749327283
  19. 1749327283
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E40DH015970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,460 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 160,545 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata GL 62,106 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY 83,795 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2013 Honda Civic