Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Honda Civic

Si NAV SUNROOF REAR CAM HTD SEATS LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

Si NAV SUNROOF REAR CAM HTD SEATS LOADED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4708545
  2. 4708545
  3. 4708545
  4. 4708545
  5. 4708545
  6. 4708545
  7. 4708545
  8. 4708545
  9. 4708545
  10. 4708545
  11. 4708545
  12. 4708545
  13. 4708545
  14. 4708545
  15. 4708545
  16. 4708545
  17. 4708545
  18. 4708545
  19. 4708545
  20. 4708545
  21. 4708545
  22. 4708545
  23. 4708545
  24. 4708545
  25. 4708545
  26. 4708545
  27. 4708545
  28. 4708545
  29. 4708545
  30. 4708545
  31. 4708545
  32. 4708545
  33. 4708545
  34. 4708545
  35. 4708545
  36. 4708545
  37. 4708545
  38. 4708545
  39. 4708545
Contact Seller

$10,894

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,613KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4708545
  • Stock #: 200121
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E54DH200426
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Manual / Standard

201 HP of pure Civic Si fun! 6 Speed with sunroof, navigation, alloy wheels, tinted glass, rear spoiler, climate control, power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, power monitor, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Just another example of exceptionally clean and reliable Car-On vehicles. See us first. We have Ottawa's best selection and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We will BEAT any advertised price. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 66,981 KM
$15,769 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 24,694 KM
$28,925 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima $...
 113,163 KM
$11,269 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message