Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof

2013 Honda CR-V

124,228 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

EX

2013 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,228KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H51DH111295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 124,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Backup Camera
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT 137,135 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L 189,282 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE 23,491 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-XXXX

613-218-3354

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2013 Honda CR-V