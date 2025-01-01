Menu
SOLD AS IS This vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition. No warranty implemented or implied. No vehicle safety inspection provided. Dealer will provide safety estimate details.

2013 Honda CR-V

251,072 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L AS IS

12411537

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L AS IS

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
251,072KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H70DH635264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 251,072 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS

This vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition.

No warranty implemented or implied.

No vehicle safety inspection provided.

Dealer will provide safety estimate details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
2013 Honda CR-V