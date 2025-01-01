$9,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
EX-L AS IS
2013 Honda CR-V
EX-L AS IS
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
251,072KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H70DH635264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 251,072 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD AS IS
This vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition.
No warranty implemented or implied.
No vehicle safety inspection provided.
Dealer will provide safety estimate details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2013 Honda CR-V