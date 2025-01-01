$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
282,025KM
VIN 2HKRM3H58DH001256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Blue M
- Interior Colour GREY, FABRIC SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 282,025 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control
Versatility, competency, and reliability are the tenets on which the CR-V hangs its hat, says Car and Driver. This 2013 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 282,025 kms. It's twilight blue m in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
