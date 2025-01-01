Menu
2011 HYUNDAI ACCENT GL 3DR AUTO WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 68207 KM ! LIKE NEW – COMPACT, RELIABLE & FUEL-EFFICIENT HATCHBACK PERFECT FOR CITY DRIVING OR COMMUTING ! EASY TO DRIVE, LOW RUNNING COSTS, AND SURPRISINGLY SPACIOUS INTERIOR ! GREAT FIRST CAR OR DAILY DRIVER – READY TO HIT THE ROAD ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

2013 Hyundai Accent

68,207 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent

3dr HB Auto GL

12848435

2013 Hyundai Accent

3dr HB Auto GL

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,207KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCN3BC0BU205705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5890
  • Mileage 68,207 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI ACCENT GL 3DR AUTO WOW LOW MILEAGE ! ONLY 68207 KM ! LIKE NEW – COMPACT, RELIABLE & FUEL-EFFICIENT HATCHBACK PERFECT FOR CITY DRIVING OR COMMUTING ! EASY TO DRIVE, LOW RUNNING COSTS, AND SURPRISINGLY SPACIOUS INTERIOR ! GREAT FIRST CAR OR DAILY DRIVER – READY TO HIT THE ROAD ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-822-2725

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2013 Hyundai Accent