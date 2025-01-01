Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Check out this sleek black 2013 Hyundai Accent GL, available now at 613 Rides! This fuel-efficient beauty is perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With its classic black exterior and matching black interior, this Accent offers a clean and sophisticated look thats sure to turn heads. This well-maintained sedan has 148,624km on the odometer.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a peppy 1.6L I4 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive enjoyable. The Accent GLs practical four-door design and front-wheel drive provide a comfortable and secure driving experience, no matter the weather. Its the ideal choice for anyone seeking a dependable and economical vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2013 Hyundai Accent GL stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-sipping Efficiency:</strong> Get more out of every tank of gas, saving you money and time at the pumps!</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission, perfect for both city and highway driving.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with the cars timeless and stylish black exterior.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax in the spacious and comfortable black interior, designed for enjoyable daily commutes.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Experience the dependability and peace of mind that comes with owning a Hyundai.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Hyundai Accent

148,624 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle
13113521

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

  1. 1761581147654
  2. 1761581148225
  3. 1761581148744
  4. 1761581149234
  5. 1761581149673
  6. 1761581150146
  7. 1761581150632
  8. 1761581151065
  9. 1761581151534
  10. 1761581151991
  11. 1761581152408
  12. 1761581152826
  13. 1761581153290
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,624KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AEXDU289386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Check out this sleek black 2013 Hyundai Accent GL, available now at 613 Rides! This fuel-efficient beauty is perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With its classic black exterior and matching black interior, this Accent offers a clean and sophisticated look that's sure to turn heads. This well-maintained sedan has 148,624km on the odometer.

Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 1.6L I4 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making every drive enjoyable. The Accent GL's practical four-door design and front-wheel drive provide a comfortable and secure driving experience, no matter the weather. It's the ideal choice for anyone seeking a dependable and economical vehicle.

Here are five features that make this 2013 Hyundai Accent GL stand out:

  • Fuel-sipping Efficiency: Get more out of every tank of gas, saving you money and time at the pumps!
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission, perfect for both city and highway driving.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement with the car's timeless and stylish black exterior.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax in the spacious and comfortable black interior, designed for enjoyable daily commutes.
  • Reliable Performance: Experience the dependability and peace of mind that comes with owning a Hyundai.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 613 Rides

Used 2015 Honda Fit 5DR HB MAN LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Honda Fit 5DR HB MAN LX 175,124 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.0XT Limited 169,690 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic Type R for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Honda Civic Type R 16,891 KM $49,995 + tax & lic

Email 613 Rides

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

Call Dealer

161351XXXX

(click to show)

1613514054

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

613 Rides

+16135140544

2013 Hyundai Accent