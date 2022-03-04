Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

97,309 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

2013 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB AUTO GL

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8621897
  Stock #: 01622
  VIN: KMHCT5AE5DU082359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01622
  • Mileage 97,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Heated Seats
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

