Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Accent

137,411 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door **COMING SOON**

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door **COMING SOON**

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9847088
  • Stock #: 89
  • VIN: KMHCU4AE3DU473226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 89
  • Mileage 137,411 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 84,922 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 137,411 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 122,939 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-277-XXXX

(click to show)

613-277-6455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory