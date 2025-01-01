$3,900+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL, AUTO, POWER GROUP, A/C
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL, AUTO, POWER GROUP, A/C
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
338,349KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE4DH245940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 338,349 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
>>3900 + Tax + licensing>>
>>Comes Certified in Ontario or Quebec>>
>>Accident free>>
Automatic, 4 Cyl, Air Condition, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, feel free to visit our site at Ronysautosales.com for a variety of vehicles, contact information and directions
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing>
