2013 Hyundai Elantra

$3,900 + Tax + licensing

Comes Certified in Ontario or Quebec

Accident free

Automatic, 4 Cyl, Air Condition, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry

2013 Hyundai Elantra

338,349 KM

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL, AUTO, POWER GROUP, A/C

13073839

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL, AUTO, POWER GROUP, A/C

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
338,349KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE4DH245940

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 338,349 KM

Automatic, 4 Cyl, Air Condition, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, feel free to visit our site at Ronysautosales.com for a variety of vehicles, contact information and directions  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Steel Wheels

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090

