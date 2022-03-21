$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
613-722-0852
2013 Hyundai Elantra
2013 Hyundai Elantra
LIMITED/REVCAM/NAV/HTDSTS
Location
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,710KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8792129
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH431081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,710 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3