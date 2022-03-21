Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

42,710 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

LIMITED/REVCAM/NAV/HTDSTS

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,710KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8792129
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH431081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,710 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

