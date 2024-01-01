Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

195,740 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle
12055045

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL *Ltd Avail*

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1735666052
  2. 1735666038
  3. 1735666057
  4. 1735666060
  5. 1735666059
  6. 1735666055
  7. 1735666042
  8. 1735666061
  9. 1735666061
  10. 1735666062
  11. 1735666058
  12. 1735666060
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,740KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD25LE0DU114560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour blac
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA5606
  • Mileage 195,740 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Double Cab 147
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Double Cab 147" 121,742 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Double Cab 147
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Double Cab 147" LT 162,523 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Leaf Hatchback for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Leaf Hatchback 116,586 KM $13,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT