Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2013 Hyundai Genesis

196,052 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 11523861
  2. 11523861
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,052KM
VIN KMHGC4DD1DU245054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PLATINUM METALLIC
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241161
  • Mileage 196,052 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 PREMIUM LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Cadillac XT5 PREMIUM LUXURY AWD | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV 166,035 KM $19,958 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek AWD | EYESIGHT | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek AWD | EYESIGHT | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | CARPLAY 37,336 KM $25,958 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SV AWD| PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM |LOW KMS! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue SV AWD| PANO ROOF | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM |LOW KMS! 117,055 KM $12,422 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Genesis