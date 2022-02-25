Menu
2013 Hyundai Genesis

118,522 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Sedan 4dr Sdn V6

Location

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

118,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

