The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in a versatile AWD configuration is perfect for those who enjoy confident handling in various driving conditions. With its robust 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this SUV promises a smooth and effortless drive. The Santa Fes exterior boasts stylish alloy wheels, a sophisticated silhouette, and the added luxury of a sunroof/moonroof. Inside, youll find refined leather seats and power-adjustable options that offer both comfort and convenience. The heated front seats enhance your driving experience in colder climates, while keyless entry and power windows emphasize convenience at your fingertips. This model keeps you connected with its Bluetooth connection and satellite radio, while the backup camera and parking sensors provide additional safety measures. Brake assist and cruise control ensure that both long and short journeys are hassle-free. Explore safely with the peace of mind granted by the latest safety features incorporated into this Hyundai Santa Fe SE. Ideal for families or individuals seeking a reliable and stylish SUV, the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE offers a compelling mix of features and technology.

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

116,600 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE

12725805

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

Used
116,600KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA3DG052603

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,600 KM

The 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE in a versatile AWD configuration is perfect for those who enjoy confident handling in various driving conditions. With its robust 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this SUV promises a smooth and effortless drive. The Santa Fe's exterior boasts stylish alloy wheels, a sophisticated silhouette, and the added luxury of a sunroof/moonroof. Inside, youll find refined leather seats and power-adjustable options that offer both comfort and convenience. The heated front seats enhance your driving experience in colder climates, while keyless entry and power windows emphasize convenience at your fingertips. This model keeps you connected with its Bluetooth connection and satellite radio, while the backup camera and parking sensors provide additional safety measures. Brake assist and cruise control ensure that both long and short journeys are hassle-free. Explore safely with the peace of mind granted by the latest safety features incorporated into this Hyundai Santa Fe SE. Ideal for families or individuals seeking a reliable and stylish SUV, the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SE offers a compelling mix of features and technology. Contact us today to learn more and to schedule your test drive.

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
GVWR: 2,350kg (5,181lbs)
Fuel economy city: 11.0L/100 km
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Drive type: all-wheel
Front hiproom: 1,439mm (56.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,406mm (55.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,508mm (59.4)
Rear headroom: 951mm (37.4)
Front headroom: 971mm (38.2)
Towing capacity: 1,590kg (3,505lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,880mm (74.0)
Exterior height: 1,680mm (66.1)
Rear legroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,480mm (58.3)
Front legroom: 1,120mm (44.1)
Passenger volume: 3,058L (108.0 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 235/55HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0
Exterior length: 4,690mm (184.6)
Horsepower: 264hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM
Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 1,750RPM
Engine horsepower: 264hp @ 6,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,752kg (3,862lbs)
Fuel economy combined: 9.8L/100 km
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
2nd row sun blinds
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,003 L (35 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,025 L (72 cu.ft.)

