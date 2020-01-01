Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

114,411 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO PREMIUM

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

  1. 6269274
  2. 6269274
  3. 6269274
  4. 6269274
  5. 6269274
  6. 6269274
  7. 6269274
  8. 6269274
  9. 6269274
  10. 6269274
  11. 6269274
  12. 6269274
  13. 6269274
  14. 6269274
  15. 6269274
  16. 6269274
  17. 6269274
  18. 6269274
  19. 6269274
  20. 6269274
  21. 6269274
  22. 6269274
Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

114,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6269274
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB9DG033685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,411 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- No Accidents
- Bluetooth
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Sensors
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering
- USB/AUX
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Power Seats
- Power Windows
- Carfax available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L/144
L/100Km City: 9.5
L/100Km Hwy: 6.0

Mechanical Equipment

2.4L DOHC CVVT I4 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Active ECO system
Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Front wheel drive
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes

Interior Equipment

(3) passenger assist grips
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
40/20/40 split-fold 2nd row heated reclining bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Adjustable illumination level
Cargo area under-floor storage
Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension
Eco indicator
Engine immobilizer

Exterior Equipment

17" Euroflange alloy wheels
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Automatic headlights
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting
Chrome grille w/black surround
Compact spare tire
Dark grey body-side moulding
Fog lights
Front & rear skid plates

Safety Equipment

3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
Brake assist
Child safety rear door locks
Downhill brake control
Driver knee airbag
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front active head restraints
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Hillstart assist control

Entertainment Equipment

AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Bluetooth capability
Roof mounted micro antenna

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2018 Mazda CX-3 GX A...
 54,639 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rio 4dr Sdn...
 100,886 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra 4...
 122,562 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory