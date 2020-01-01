2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
613-455-0255
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
613-455-0255
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- No Accidents
- Bluetooth
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Sensors
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering
- USB/AUX
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Power Seats
- Power Windows
- Carfax available
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L/144
L/100Km City: 9.5
L/100Km Hwy: 6.0
Mechanical Equipment
2.4L DOHC CVVT I4 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Active ECO system
Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Front wheel drive
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Interior Equipment
(3) passenger assist grips
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
40/20/40 split-fold 2nd row heated reclining bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Adjustable illumination level
Cargo area under-floor storage
Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension
Eco indicator
Engine immobilizer
Exterior Equipment
17" Euroflange alloy wheels
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Automatic headlights
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting
Chrome grille w/black surround
Compact spare tire
Dark grey body-side moulding
Fog lights
Front & rear skid plates
Safety Equipment
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
Brake assist
Child safety rear door locks
Downhill brake control
Driver knee airbag
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front active head restraints
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Hillstart assist control
Entertainment Equipment
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, 172-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Bluetooth capability
Roof mounted micro antenna
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2