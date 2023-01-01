Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

209,603 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto Limited *Ltd Avail*

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto Limited *Ltd Avail*

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

209,603KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835160
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8DG056324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited!

With its sleek design, powerful engine, and spacious interior, the Santa Fe Limited is the perfect vehicle for anyone who wants to combine style and practicality. This vehicle is in great condition and has been well-maintained, so you can be confident in its reliability.

The 2013 Santa Fe Limited comes equipped with a 3.3-liter V6 engine that delivers impressive performance while still being fuel-efficient. This vehicle also boasts a host of features, including leather seats, a premium sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a panoramic sunroof.

Whether you're commuting to work or taking a road trip with the family, the Santa Fe Limited has everything you need to make the journey comfortable and enjoyable. With its spacious interior and ample cargo space, you can easily transport your friends and family, luggage, and equipment without sacrificing comfort or style.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a high-quality SUV at an affordable price. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

