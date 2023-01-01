$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-722-0852
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto Limited *Ltd Avail*
Location
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9835160
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA8DG056324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV? Look no further than the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited!
With its sleek design, powerful engine, and spacious interior, the Santa Fe Limited is the perfect vehicle for anyone who wants to combine style and practicality. This vehicle is in great condition and has been well-maintained, so you can be confident in its reliability.
The 2013 Santa Fe Limited comes equipped with a 3.3-liter V6 engine that delivers impressive performance while still being fuel-efficient. This vehicle also boasts a host of features, including leather seats, a premium sound system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a panoramic sunroof.
Whether you're commuting to work or taking a road trip with the family, the Santa Fe Limited has everything you need to make the journey comfortable and enjoyable. With its spacious interior and ample cargo space, you can easily transport your friends and family, luggage, and equipment without sacrificing comfort or style.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a high-quality SUV at an affordable price. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.