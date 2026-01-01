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2013 Hyundai Veloster
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
223,650KM
VIN KMHTC6AD3DU174213
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # P7063C
- Mileage 223,650 KM
Vehicle Description
With bold enough style, it is a strong competitor with its class rivals. This 2013 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Hyundai Veloster dances the line between sporty coupe and all out sports car with a long list of features and impressive handling. The Veloster is a highly-styled hatchback with a unique third door on the right rear side to make entry and exist a breeze. If you want a small car that's huge on style and fun to drive, yet also fuel-efficient and won't cost a fortune to buy, the Veloster should definitely be on your short list.
This coupe has 223,650 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The 2013 Hyundai Veloster dances the line between sporty coupe and all out sports car with a long list of features and impressive handling. The Veloster is a highly-styled hatchback with a unique third door on the right rear side to make entry and exist a breeze. If you want a small car that's huge on style and fun to drive, yet also fuel-efficient and won't cost a fortune to buy, the Veloster should definitely be on your short list.
This coupe has 223,650 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2013 Hyundai Veloster 223,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2013 Hyundai Veloster