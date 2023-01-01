$14,202+ tax & licensing
$14,202
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2013 Hyundai Veloster
TURBO W/MATTE GRE - Sunroof
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
60,143KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9827273
- Stock #: 23-1832A
- VIN: KMHTC6AE0DU136785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 60,143 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $14628 - Our Price is just $14202!
For 200+Hp this Veloster is the ideal relatively inexpensive coupe. This 2013 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Hyundai Veloster dances the line between sporty coupe and all out sports car with a long list of features and impressive handling. The Veloster is a highly-styled hatchback with a unique third door on the right rear side to make entry and exist a breeze. If you want a small car that's huge on style and fun to drive, yet also fuel-efficient and won't cost a fortune to buy, the Veloster should definitely be on your short list.This low mileage hatchback has just 60,143 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $164.80 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Floor mats
Sunglass Holder
Remote Fuel Door Release
Remote hood release
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front map lights
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front passenger seatback pocket
Rear coat hanger
Alloy pedals
Needle punch carpeted floor covering
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down w/pinch protection
Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter
High glossy black interior accents
Leatherette integrated door armrest
Door map pockets -inc: front bottle holders
Non-woven roof trim
Dual illuminated visors w/extensions
Luggage net hooks
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, trip odometer, digital clock, external temp display
Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, driver seatbelt reminder
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable head restraints, storage console w/cupholders
Front centre console w/2-tiered armrest -inc: (2) cupholders, 115V aux pwr outlet
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Brake Assist
Energy-absorbing steering column
Driver & front passenger airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side impact airbags
Pwr window lockout
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body side reinforcements
4 kph bumpers
Child safety rear door lock
Electronic shift interlock
3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs
Chrome-tipped twin exhaust
Front/rear gas shocks
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
36-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Windows
Sunroof
Exterior
Rear Windshield Wiper
Front fog lights
Tinted glass w/windshield shade band
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
T125/80D16 compact spare tire
Black window belt moulding
Panoramic sunroof -inc: safety one-touch
One-touch triple turn signal w/EZ lane change
Body colour exterior door handles
P215/40R18 silica tires
Trim
Body colour front & rear bumpers
Media / Nav / Comm
roof-mounted XM antenna
In-glass AM/FM radio antenna
Additional Features
Ground Effects
Rear diffuser
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Rear LED taillights
1.6L Dual-CVVT GDI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS) -inc: sport-tuned steering
18" x 7.5" alloy wheels w/chrome accents
Body-colour rear lip spoiler -inc: LED high-mounted stop lamp
Unique turbo black grille
Automatic LED projector headlights w/escort function
Body colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
Chrome interior door handles -inc: satin finish
6-speed automatic transmission -inc: paddle shifters, SHIFTRONIC, torque converter
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2