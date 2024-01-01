Menu
Barrhaven Mazda Sales is open Monday through Saturday for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a LIVE Sales Professional. For special requests or safety concerns, please book ahead with our sales team. ***All Our Vehicles Come With A Free Carfax Report***

2013 Infiniti G37

97,052 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti G37

X Luxury AWD

2013 Infiniti G37

X Luxury AWD

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,052KM
Used
VIN JN1CV6AR4DM353177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39011
  • Mileage 97,052 KM

Vehicle Description



Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Engine litres: 3.7
Engine displacement: 3.7 L
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Fuel economy city: 11.7L/100 km
Interior maximum cargo volume: 382 L (13 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 382 L (13 cu.ft.)
Fuel tank capacity: 76.0L
Rear tires: 225/55VR17.0
Front tires: 225/55VR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual driver lumbar support
AM/FM radio: XM
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Powertrain warranty: 72 months/110,000km
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Drive type: all-wheel
Wheelbase: 2,850mm (112.2)
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Front hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
Transmission: 7 speed automatic
Basic warranty: 48 months/100,000km
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Rear headroom: 958mm (37.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear legroom: 881mm (34.7)
Front headroom: 1,029mm (40.5)
Exterior body width: 1,773mm (69.8)
Exterior length: 4,750mm (187.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 95.5mm x 86.0mm (3.76 x 3.39)
Exterior height: 1,463mm (57.6)
Horsepower: 328hp @ 7,000RPM
Torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 328hp @ 7,000RPM
Engine torque: 269 lb.-ft. @ 5,200RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Passenger volume: 2,803L (99.0 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,198kg (4,846lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Curb weight: 1,732kg (3,818lbs)

Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2013 Infiniti G37